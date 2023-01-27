Apple’s mixed headset said to allow users to create AR apps themselves using Siri

According to a new report, Apple is prepping new software that will allow both developers and users alike to create augmented reality (AR) apps for the company’s forthcoming mixed-reality headset.

Apple’s mixed-reality headset is set to launch this spring and will cost around $3,000, according to Bloomberg News.

Wayne Ma for The Information:

With the software tools, Apple hopes that even people who don’t know computer code could tell the headset, via the Siri voice assistant, to build an AR app that could then be made available via Apple’s App Store for others to download. The tool, for example, could allow users to build an app with virtual animals moving around a room and over or around real-life objects without the need to design the animal from scratch, program its animations and calculate its movement in a 3D space with obstacles. People familiar with Apple’s content strategy for the headset say Apple executives are emphasizing health and wellness including proposals for AR apps that assist with meditation and exercise. One early AR demo allowed users to sit inside a Zen garden, the four people said.

MacDailyNews Note: According to the report, Apple’s software will be similar to that of Roblox and Minecraft in which users can easily create 3D spaces. Users will reportedly be able to distribute their self-created AR apps via Apple’s App Store.

