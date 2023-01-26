U.S. DOJ antitrust lawsuit against Google could benefit Apple

A landmark lawsuit by the U.S. Justice Department against Alphabet’s Google subsidiary over its abusive digital advertising monopoly could help Apple, other rivals, and websites that sell ad space, but leaves an uncertain future for the advertisers themselves, experts told Reuters.

Sheila Dang and Diane Bartz for Reuters:

The Justice Department’s complaint against Google on Tuesday called for the company to divest Google Ad Manager, a suite of tools including one that lets websites put ad space up for a sale and another that served as an ad marketplace that automatically matched advertisers with those publishers. If the Justice Department lawsuit succeeds, “advertisers and publishers could have more leverage with more options with expanding players – and consequently more competition,” said Neil Begley of Moody’s Investors Service. Apple Inc, which is steadily growing its nascent advertising business and promoting it as privacy-focused, could be a winner if Google ads become less effective, said Brian Mandelbaum, chief executive of marketing firm Attain. Apple has “an ability to be a new dominant force,” in advertising because Apple has data through its ownership of phones, its Safari web browser and the distribution of apps through the App Store, he said. With more options besides Google, publishers will have more transparency over how much they can sell ad space for, and could end up paying less in fees, Mandelbaum said. If successful, the lawsuit could be “the beginning of serious business model changes for Google,” said Paul Gallant, managing director at Cowen Washington Research Group.

MacDailyNews Take: Again, this is a decade or so too late, but at least it’s finally happening!

As regular readers know, we’ve been talking about this issue for years, as ad revenue dwindled – yet Alphabet/Google magically got richer. We’ve all lost many great sites over recent years as the Google-dominated broken ad-supported model failed. This is the very reason why there are too many ads on the site (cluttered is better than dead).

Candidly, it may be too late for us (but, for now, we’re still trying to survive). This will take many years to be rectified and for the once-vibrant digital advertising model to begin working again for publishers, if it ever happens. If you can help keep our independent Apple-focused blog afloat, you can do so here. Thank you in advance!

Even as we attempt to move away from the ad-supported model, we back whatever remedy or remedies will introduce competition back into the online advertising business, which is broken, in part, because far too much power is concentrated with Google/Facebook. This situation is exactly why antitrust laws exist. — MacDailyNews, February 2, 2021

Imagine if your livelihood depended on one company that had not only monopolized web search (and, thereby, basically controlled how new customers find you), but also controlled the bulk of online advertising dollars which funded your business and which they could pull, simply threaten to pull, or reduce rates at any time? Now also imagine if you believe this monopolist basically stole the product of another company that is the very subject of your business? How much would you criticize the monopolist thief’s business practices?

You might guess that it would be a tough road to walk. (We’re only imagining, of course!)

That would be a good example of why monopolies are bad for everyone…

In the meantime, stop using Google search and Google products wherever possible. Monopolies are bad for everyone. — MacDailyNews, July 14, 2016

If you haven’t already, give DuckDuckGo a try! https://duckduckgo.com

With this unprecedented power, platforms have the ability to redirect into their pockets the advertising dollars that once went to newspapers and magazines. No one company should have the power to pick and choose which content reaches consumers and which doesn’t. — MacDailyNews, November 9, 2017

We’d like to see real competition in the online search and advertising markets restored someday. — MacDailyNews, March 20, 2019

