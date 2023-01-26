Apple preps M2 Ultra Mac Pro with up to 76 GPU cores

The upcoming Apple Silicon Mac Pro, powered by the “M2 Ultra” chip is due to be announced as early as this spring and it will feature insane graphics performance with up to 76 GPU cores.

José Adorno for BGR:

Previously, rumors indicated the Apple silicon Mac pro would have a high-end configuration with 48 CPU and 152 graphics cores with the M2 Extreme processor, but, unfortunately, this chip has been canceled. In addition, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, said, “It will also lack one key feature from the Intel version: user-upgradeable RAM. That’s because the memory is tied directly to the M2 Ultra’s motherboard. Still, there are two SSD storage slots and for graphics, media and networking cards.” Since Mac Pro’s most important feature is being upgradeable, Gurman says it will be possible to add more storage as it will have the same design as the previous Intel model. Last but not least, he adds that the “big difference between a Mac Pro and Mac Studio, in addition to M1 Ultra to M2 Ultra, should be a performance from more cooling.”

MacDailyNews Note: Gurman on Wednesday reported via Twitter, “The next Mac Pro may lack user upgradeable GPUs in addition to non-upgradeable RAM. Right now Apple Silicon Macs don’t support external GPUs and you have to use whatever configuration you buy on Apple’s website. But the Mac Pro GPU will be powerful with up to 76 cores… That will leave storage as the main user-upgradeable component in the new Mac Pro, which will have the same design as the current, Intel model. The big difference between a Mac Pro and a Mac Studio — in addition to M1 Ultra to M2 Ultra — should be performance from more cooling.”

