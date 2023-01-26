Apple preps M2 Ultra Mac Pro with up to 76 GPU cores

The upcoming Apple Silicon Mac Pro, powered by the “M2 Ultra” chip is due to be announced as early as this spring and it will feature insane graphics performance with up to 76 GPU cores.
Previously, rumors indicated the Apple silicon Mac pro would have a high-end configuration with 48 CPU and 152 graphics cores with the M2 Extreme processor, but, unfortunately, this chip has been canceled.
In addition, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, said, “It will also lack one key feature from the Intel version: user-upgradeable RAM. That’s because the memory is tied directly to the M2 Ultra’s motherboard. Still, there are two SSD storage slots and for graphics, media and networking cards.”
Since Mac Pro’s most important feature is being upgradeable, Gurman says it will be possible to add more storage as it will have the same design as the previous Intel model. Last but not least, he adds that the “big difference between a Mac Pro and Mac Studio, in addition to M1 Ultra to M2 Ultra, should be a performance from more cooling.”
MacDailyNews Note: Gurman on Wednesday reported via Twitter, “The next Mac Pro may lack user upgradeable GPUs in addition to non-upgradeable RAM. Right now Apple Silicon Macs don’t support external GPUs and you have to use whatever configuration you buy on Apple’s website. But the Mac Pro GPU will be powerful with up to 76 cores… That will leave storage as the main user-upgradeable component in the new Mac Pro, which will have the same design as the current, Intel model. The big difference between a Mac Pro and a Mac Studio — in addition to M1 Ultra to M2 Ultra — should be performance from more cooling.”
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
9 Comments
Please be gloriously modular.
We have more than we could ever want from our mobile Macs, Mac Mini, and Mac Studio. The only reason to even have a Mac Pro is to have something you can load with cards and drives. Please make it rack-able, stackable, wheel-able, quiet, and over-engineered.
Aim for the old “cheese grater” G4 (not the cartoonish current model) or Xserve.
YES! YES! YES!
Pro should mean (should always have meant): rugged and user-customisable / upgradeable. Internal expansion with rock solid connections is strongly preferred over external cables with friction-based connectors or, yuck, wireless claptrap. All hard drives should be internal.
Apple, please cut it out with the insanely overpriced castors, bent chrome handles, CNC machined alyooooooominyum faceplate, and such non-value added nonsense. A workstation needs to be a value-creating powerhouse, not a fashion icon. A bare bones workstation should also start at a very modest price. We have a 2012 Mac Pro that still serves up media for the household. There is no sealed box Mac for sale today that would do what it does (6 internal disks for different media and backups). The trashcan was a non-starter. The 2019 Mac Pro is insanely overpriced for the relatively low performance we need for local media management, archiving home videos, etc. It’s like Apple chose in 2013 to intentionally force users to buy stacks of external NAS or raid enclosures because they’re too lazy to offer an affordable workstation.
Full agree. Had a G-5 tricked out with 8 gig of RAM (huge at the time) and 4 HDD. It was a joy to use as well as a low-end lab heater. Tim, just go back to a design that worked great. Please.
The 152 GPU core configuration is with TWO CPUs – that’s two times 76 GPU cores. The author doesn’t seem to know much about Mac Pros …
And 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Need modularity…it’s plug-n-play – all day! The days of tinkering inside the case should be over already.
256GB storage. Thanks…
I keep seeing writers and analysts state that it won’t be possible to add more RAM to Apple’s chips. Whether or not Apple wants to allow that is one thing. But I don’t see a technical reason why they can’t. Remember that the RAM packages are not on the die of the chip, they are on the substrate, which is a small special circuit board the chip itself is soldered to. So there are either two, or four special RAM packages on the substrate, depending which SoC version it is. That alone shows that Apple can indeed, add more packages. It’s a matter of deciding to bring more memory lines out to the substrate for extra packages. So, no reason why Apple couldn’t make a slightly larger substrate with more sockets for their, I think, proprietary RAM packages.
With the GPU, it’s different, because those are on die. Of course, it’s possible there too, but the Apple might have to accept slower transfer times (lag) if they put the GPU on the subtracted, or even on the mobo. But it could be done. Possibly a GPU with 256 cores might be worth it.
Heck, throw four of those CPUs into a Mac Pro and get some serious power.