There’s one Apple Silicon Mac that you should avoid buying right now due to its price and capabilities: The stopgap 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

There’s one MacBook that pretty much no one should buy, and that’s the 13-inch MacBook Pro…

It’s the same exact MacBook Pro that Apple has sold for years, just with an M2 chip inside. It features the previous generation design, the same Touch Bar, the same two USB-C ports, and the same limitations.

It gets even more confusing when you look at how close the M2 MacBook Pro is to the M1 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Air, again in terms of both price and features.

The M2 MacBook Air specifically offers some benefits over the M2 MacBook Pro. You get an extra port thanks to the MagSafe charging connector, the webcam is 1080p vs 720p on the MacBook Pro, and the speaker system is more powerful. The display is slightly larger as well, with Apple branding it as a “Liquid Retina Display.”

Again, remember the MacBook Air with M2 is $100 cheaper than the M2 MacBook Pro – despite the advantages.