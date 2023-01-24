One Warren Buffett stock to buy in 2023 and hold forever: Apple

Warren Buffett values companies with high brand loyalty and consistent long-term growth, and Apple is a champion of both. As a result, Apple is by far Berkshire Hathaway’s biggest holding.

Dani Cook for The Motley Fool:

There are countless reasons to invest in Apple’s stock, but Warren Buffett’s faith in the tech company is one of the big ones. Since the investing star first bought the stock in 2016, its shares have shot up 424%. The consistent growth led Buffett’s holdings company Berkshire Hathaway to make Apple 38% of its portfolio, by far the biggest portion. Comparatively, the company’s second-biggest holding is Bank of America at 10.5%.

In the first three weeks of the new year, Apple shares have been gradually rising, up 8.6% year to date. However, the stock is still down 13.1% year over year. Now is an excellent time to invest in this resilient and reliable company…

Apple is home to some of the world’s most in-demand products; it’s not surprising it’s one of Buffett’s top stocks. The company has provided investors with consistent growth over the long term, making it a stock you can buy now and hold forever.