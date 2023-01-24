Netflix plans to stop users from sharing passwords by end of March

According to a recent Netflix announcement in a letter to shareholders, the company plans to bar users from sharing passwords for free by the end of March of this year.
Back in October, the streaming giant said it would begin charging subscribers who share their accounts but did not give a specific date or information for when the new policy would be enacted.
In a quarter four earnings report released late last week, Netflix revealed it would implement the paid sharing system across the platform in the latter portion of quarter one.
“Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders. While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly.”
The company noted that the new policy would likely lead to “near term engagement” being “negatively impacted” as some users stop consuming content on the platform due to the loss of a free account.
MacDailyNews Take: Could lead to an uptick in Apple TV+ subscriptions as Apple’s streaming service is significantly more affordable ($6.99 per month) with a rapidly growing library of high quality TV series and films.
It will probably causes Netflix to lose more subscribers in a quarter than ever before when they start this en-mass.
They are going to more than likely disable accounts or do something that will leave some portion of their primary subscriber without access to Netflix, without having to jump through some hoops to prove who you are to get logged back in. And most I would assume many are not going to like that at all..
They already have some of the highest prices out there, not sure how they think this will help the bottomline…
Unless the main subscriber unsubscribes, I doubt there will be much negative change to the bottomline since those that were using it ‘shared’ were using it for no extra cost.
Also I don’t understand MDN’s reasoning of increasing subscribers for Apple TV+ due to this since that would mean those users losing access ponying up $6.99 after having paid nothing for using Netflix.
I thought Netflix limited you to using no more than two screens at a time.
If that is true, I suspect that giving out your password only hurts you because you won’t be able to use Netflix at times even though you are paying for it.
I get it free with T-Mobile, but pay for the Premium package. The moment I get a letter, I’ll downgrade, so my extra cash won’t be coming in.
