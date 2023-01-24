Netflix plans to stop users from sharing passwords by end of March

According to a recent Netflix announcement in a letter to shareholders, the company plans to bar users from sharing passwords for free by the end of March of this year.

Phillip Nieto for FOXBusiness:

Back in October, the streaming giant said it would begin charging subscribers who share their accounts but did not give a specific date or information for when the new policy would be enacted.

In a quarter four earnings report released late last week, Netflix revealed it would implement the paid sharing system across the platform in the latter portion of quarter one.

“Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders. While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly.”

The company noted that the new policy would likely lead to “near term engagement” being “negatively impacted” as some users stop consuming content on the platform due to the loss of a free account.