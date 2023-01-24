Apple Maps app feature can help you find a parking spot

Apple Maps has partnered with SpotHero, integrating the service into Apple Maps on iPhone and Mac, so you’ll be able to find information on parking spots close to your destination – all without leaving the Apple Maps app.

Kurt Knutsson for Fox News:

Apple Maps app allows you to search for parking availability, check prices and even reserve a spot for your vehicle. You can even make your search a bit more specific by looking for spaces with electric vehicle charging stations and wheelchair accessibility.

Apple has made this possible by partnering with digital parking company SpotHero to provide information to Apple users on 8,000 parking venues.

The SpotHero website is now embedded in the Maps app and will give you all the information you need. Just keep in mind the feature is only available in the United States and Canada, and only features paid parking spots.