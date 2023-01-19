Twitter prices Blue for Android at $11 per month, the same as for iOS subscribers

Twitter said on Wednesday it will price Twitter Blue subscription for Android at $11 per month, the same as for those subscribing via its iOS app, while offering a cheaper annual plan for web users.

Reuters:

The blue check mark – previously free for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures – will now be open to anyone prepared to pay. Google’s Android users will be able to purchase Twitter Blue’s monthly subscription for $11, the same price as for Apple’s iOS users, Twitter said on its website. The higher pricing for Android users is likely to offset fees charged by Android’s Google Play Store, like Apple’s App Store. The annual plan for subscription to Blue, only available on the web, was priced at $84, a discount to the monthly web subscription price of $8.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, if you’re interested in Twitter Blue, it makes financial sense to subscribe via Twitter.com versus Twitter’s iOS app or its crappy Android port.

In December 2022, Musk tweeted that “Basic Blue will have half the number of ads. We will offer a higher tier with no ads next year.”

The Twitter Blue Monthly Plan via Twitter.com costs $8.00 / month ($96.00 per year) billed monthly.

The Twitter Blue Annual Plan via Twitter.com costs $7.00 / month ($84.00 per year) billed annually.

