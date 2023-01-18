Why does Apple charge so much for memory and storage in its Macs?

Apple charges considerable markups for memory and storage in its Macs. The policy should be revisited, Tae Kim writes Wednesday for Barron’s.

Tae Kim for Barron’s:

On Tuesday, the technology giant announced several new computers—including updates to its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops and Mac mini desktop. The professional laptops start at $1,999, while the mini starts at $599.

I initially thought the base $599 cost seemed like a bargain for a desktop Mac with its new M2 processor. Then I went to Apple’s configuration page to customize options, and my assumption fell apart.

The base model for the Mac mini has an anemic eight gigabytes of memory and 256 gigabytes of solid-state storage. Modern data needs require rising amounts of storage for documents, applications, and digital media. Selecting a more reasonable 16 gigabytes of memory costs an additional $200, while choosing one terabyte of hard drive storage is $400 more than the default configuration.

At a certain point, customers may revolt… Sixteen gigabytes of DDR5 memory costs $85 at Microcenter, while a one terabyte Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 drive that is likely faster than the drive in a Mac Mini costs $120. While upgrading to those storage and memory levels would cost $600 with a Mac mini, consumers can buy similar components off the shelf for just $205.

To be clear, you can’t just upgrade Macs with the above parts. Apple locks down most of its computers, meaning all the upgrades need to be made upfront at the time of purchase—directly from Apple.