Apple will conduct audit of its human rights policy and labor practices this year

According to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing from Apple, the company will be doing an audit in connection to its human rights policy and worker rights this year.

“We plan to conduct an assessment on Apple’s efforts to comply with its Human Rights Policy as it relates to workers’ freedom of association and collective bargaining rights in the United States by the end of calendar year 2023,” Apple said in an SEC filing Thursday. Roughly four months ago, an investor coalition submitted a shareholder proposal asking Apple to conduct such an audit. The group included the New York City Retirement Systems, Trillium ESG Global Equity Fund, SOC Investment Group, Parnassus Investments, Service Employees International Union Master Trust Pension Plan and the Greater Manchester Pension Fund. They control roughly 53 million Apple shares, according to the New York City Comptroller’s Office.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (��to be held virtually on March 10, 2023 at 9:00am Pacific) and Proxy Statement can be read in full here.

