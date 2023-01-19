Apple preps smart display, new Apple TV hardware in smart home push

After relaunching its full-sized HomePod speaker, Apple is working on a slate of devices aimed at challenging Amazon and Google in the smart home market, including new displays and faster Apple TV hardware.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The push into smart displays will start with a tablet product — essentially a low-end iPad — that can control things like thermostats and lights, show video and handle FaceTime chats, people with knowledge of the plans said. The product could be mounted on walls or elsewhere using magnetic fasteners, positioning it as more of a home gadget than a regular iPad.

Apple has also discussed the idea of building larger smart-home displays, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private…

Beyond the future smart displays and new speaker, Apple is working on revamping its TV box. A new version with the current design is in the works for the first half of next year with a faster processor, the people said. While the new version will support an upgraded chip, it likely won’t support 8K video streaming, a still nascent video format.

Work on a long-anticipated product that would combine the TV box with a smart speaker and FaceTime camera also has suffered setbacks, though that project is still ongoing. The device was initially targeted for release this year, but the timing has slipped. Likewise, the smart displays have seen their development schedules delayed and likely won’t launch until next year at the earliest.