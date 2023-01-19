Apple TV+ reveals slate of new and returning premium original series, premiering globally through spring 2023

This week, at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ presented an exciting lineup of new and returning shows that are set to debut globally in the months ahead.

From the highly anticipated return of global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” this spring for season three, to the premiere of brand new series from celebrated storytellers including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, Jason Segel, Jason Katims, Billy Crudup, Scott Z. Burns, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, David West Read, Jane Goodall and more, Apple TV+ will continue to expand its slate with premium, must-see Apple Original series through spring 2023 and beyond.

“Each year, we look forward to delivering even more compelling, premium stories from today’s most talented and masterful storytellers, and this year is no different,” said Matt Cherniss, head of domestic programming, Apple TV+. “Whether it’s new seasons of culture-moving and award-winning shows, or new stories that have the power to captive global audiences and are rooted in humanity, there’s something for everyone to look forward to watching on Apple TV+.”

The news was revealed on the heels of Apple TV+ announcing that its comedy sensation “Ted Lasso” will return for its highly anticipated third season this spring 2023, as well as sharing a first-look at what’s in-store for AFC Richmond.

In addition to unveiling premiere dates for its upcoming slate of new original series, Apple TV+ debuted the trailers for “Shrinking,” “Dear Edward,” “Hello Tomorrow!” and “The Reluctant Traveler,” as well as first looks at “Extrapolations,” “Schmigadoon!” season two, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” “The Afterparty” season two, “City on Fire,” “Swagger” season two, and “The Big Door Prize.”

Starting this week with the season three premiere of NAACP Image Award-winning anthology series “Truth Be Told,” and with more titles to be announced soon, highlights of new and returning series premiering to global audiences on Apple TV+ in the coming months include:

“Truth Be Told” season three

Premiere date: January 20, 2023

Gabrielle Union stars alongside Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer in the third season of the NAACP Image Award-winning anthology drama series “Truth Be Told,” premiering with the first episode of its 10-episode new season this Friday, on Apple TV+. Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, “Truth Be Told” stars Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything — including her life — to pursue truth and justice. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, the series provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

Season three will see Poppy focus on a new case with Union starring as Eva, an outspoken high school principal who becomes embroiled in a problematic incident. “Truth Be Told” is created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, and the third season of the drama is helmed by showrunner Maisha Closson (“Claws,” “How to Get Away with Murder”), who also serves as executive producer. In addition to starring, Spencer serves as executive producer.

“Shape Island”

Premiere date: January 20, 2023

“Shape Island” is an all-new stop motion series for kids and families based on the internationally bestselling trilogy of Shapes picture books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. This clever, funny and inspiring new stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. “Shape Island” shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

The series features the beloved familiar voices of Yvette Nicole Brown as the Narrator, Harvey Guillen as Square, Scott Adsit as Triangle and Gideon Adlon as Circle.

“Shape Island” was co-created by book authors Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, who serve as executive producers alongside Emmy Award-winning Bix Pix Entertainment’s Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges.

“Shrinking”

Premiere date: January 27, 2023

“Shrinking” is an upcoming Apple Original comedy starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Also starring Harrison Ford in one of his first major television roles, “Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, “Shrinking” stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer serve as executive producers. Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein created the series and wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt.

“Dear Edward”

Premiere date: February 3, 2023

Hailing from Apple Studios and written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims, “Dear Edward” is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human. The 10-episode series is adapted from Napolitano’s bestselling, acclaimed novel of the same name, and stars an ensemble cast that includes Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton, SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling and newcomer Colin O’Brien.

“Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The series reunites Katims and Connie Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on “Friday Night Lights,” who stars alongside Schilling, O’Brien, Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw and Dario Ladani Sanchez.

“Hello Tomorrow!”

Premiere date: February 17, 2023

“Hello Tomorrow!” is an inspiring new Apple Original dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup. Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him. The ensemble cast starring alongside Crudup includes Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver.

Co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, “Hello Tomorrow!” is produced by MRC Television. Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, Bhalla and Jansen serve as executive producers alongside Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein serve as executive producers for Mortal Media.

“Liaison”

Premiere date: February 24, 2023

“Liaison” is a new, six episode thriller series starring César Award winner Vincent Cassel and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green, and the first French and English-language Apple Original series. “Liaison” is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where “espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.” In additional to Cassel, the series also stars Eva Green, Peter Mullan, César award winner Gérard Lanvin, Daniel Francis, Stanislas Merhar, Irène Jacob, Laetitia Eido, Eriq Ebouaney, BAFTA rising star Bukky Bakray and Emmy award winner Thierry Frémont.

“Liaison” is created and written by Virginie Brac, and is directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins. The series is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, and executive produced by Gub Neal, Jean-Benoît Gillig, Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott, Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow.

“The Reluctant Traveler”

Premiere date: February 24, 2023

“The Reluctant Traveler” follows Emmy Award-winning host Eugene Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations, experiencing thrilling local adventures with new friends, including immersing in a sound bath in the Maldives, ice floating in Finland, connecting with the Navajo Nation in Utah, captaining a sailboat in Lisbon, taking a bite out of the culinary culture of Tokyo and journeying into the Costa Rican jungle. Along the way, Levy also stays in remarkable hotels, including the historic Gritti Palace in Venice and a train hotel suspended above Kruger National Park in South Africa.

Self-confessedly not your typical travel show host — he’s not usually adventurous or well-versed in exploring the world, Levy agrees the time is finally right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy packs his suitcase with some trepidation but hopes his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in life, even if it means confronting some of his long-held fears. Join him as he buckles up for the ultimate eye-opening adventure!

“Extrapolations”

Premiere date: March 17, 2023

“Extrapolations” is a bracing drama that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

The star-studded series from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns, and produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, MaameYaa Boafo, Hari Nef, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Gaz Choudhry, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch and Neska Rose. “Extrapolations” is executive produced by Burns, Ellenberg, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer.

“My Kind of Country”

Premiere date: March 24, 2023

Featuring Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, “My Kind of Country” is a fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world. Scouts including trailblazing artists Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck each hand-pick a roster of exceptional up-and-coming artists and invite them to the home of country music in Nashville, Tennessee, to showcase their unique sound. The competition winner will receive a life-changing prize from Apple Music, receiving unprecedented support and exposure on the platform.

Witherspoon and Musgraves executive produce alongside Hello Sunshine’s Sara Rea and Lauren Neustadter; Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen; the illustrious Emmy-nominated showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra; and Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan. Emmy Award-winning Adam Blackstone serves as music director.

“Schmigadoon!” season two

Premiere date: April 7, 2023

The second season of “Schmigadoon!,” the Emmy and AFI Award-winning, hit musical comedy series from co-creator Cinco Paul. “Schmigadoon!” will return for season two with six new episodes featuring all new original songs and guest stars.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of “Schmigadoon!” will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. The second season of Apple’s broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

“Schmigadoon!” is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

“The Last Thing He Told Me”

Premiere date: April 14, 2023

Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from author Dave, and 20th Television, “The Last Thing He Told Me” is a gripping new series based on the acclaimed, #1 New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Dave.

Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside series co-creator and Academy Award winner Josh Singer (“Spotlight,” “The Post”), “The Last Thing He Told Me” stars an ensemble cast led by Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim. The series follows Hannah (played by Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

“Jane”

Premiere date: April 14, 2023

“Jane” is a new 10-episode mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (“Dino Dana”, “Endlings,” “Ghostwriter”), Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, “Jane” stars Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.” The cast also includes Tamara Almeida (“Secrets at the Inn”), Dan Abramovici (“Wayne”), newcomer Jazz Allen and Sam Marra (“Stumptown”).

From Sinking Ship Entertainment, “Jane,” a live-action/CGI-blended series, is created by company partner J.J. Johnson who executive produces alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather.

“The Afterparty” season two

Premiere date: April 28, 2023

From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of “The Afterparty” explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. Starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, the 10-episode second season will introduce new film genres and an expanded cast of characters played by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong.

In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

“City on Fire”

Premiere date: May 12, 2023

Hailing from Apple Studios, “City on Fire” is an upcoming, eight-episode drama inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, with all episodes written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and starring an ensemble cast that includes Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe and John Cameron Mitchell.

In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing in her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Chase Sui Wonders stars as Samantha, and Wyatt Oleff plays Charlie, a friend of Samantha’s who is struggling to cope with the death of his father on 9/11 two years earlier. After she is shot, he stops at nothing to unravel the mystery of what happened.

“Swagger” season two

June 2023

The acclaimed and emotional sports drama from creator, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood will return for its second season in June of 2023. Executive produced by Bythewood, Kevin Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman, and inspired by NBA superstar Durant’s experiences in youth basketball, “Swagger” explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches, and “the game within the game.” Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. Season two welcomes back returning stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, Christina Jackson and Sean Baker, and adds newcomers Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Television Studios, Boardroom, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema, and executive produced by Bythewood, Grazer, Durant and Kleiman.

“Ted Lasso” season three

Spring 2023

After officially joining the ranks as one of the most celebrated comedies in history with back-to-back Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Comedy Series for its freshman and sophomore seasons, global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” will return for its highly anticipated third season this spring 2023.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination … and biscuits. The award-winning Apple Original comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed and Sarah Niles.

The series is executive produced by Sudeikis, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“The Big Door Prize”

Spring 2023

“The Big Door Prize” is a heartwarming and character-driven comedy created by Emmy Award winner David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek”), starring an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara.

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, “The Big Door Prize” tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.

“The Big Door Prize” is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 310 wins and 1,363 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

