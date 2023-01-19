Apple is looking for a high-IQ, low-key Apple TV+ ad sales chief

Apple is getting ready to unleash an ad presence in sports and streaming. as the company builds out a big ad push across its exclusive products, which include Major League Soccer (MLS). The company is searching for a high-IQ, low-key sales chief under VP of ads Todd Teresi. ​

Laura Molen, Brian Lesser, and Helen Lin for Business Insider:

Teresi and his boss, SVP of services Eddy Cue, are looking to tap a senior-level ad executive with video, digital, and sports experience for a role that will underwrite the next phase of the company’s ambitions at Apple TV+ and its growing sports portfolio. Apple’s typical hires are publicity-shy executives with high IQ who don’t mind working under strict parameters. This is not a role for a free-wheeler who likes to innovate and grab the headlines, one person close to the search told Insider… According to one person familiar with search conversations, it’s likely the candidate will already be known to Teresi, who has spent 11 years at Apple, and previously held positions at Quantcast and Yahoo!

MacDailyNews Take: That’d be better than a low-IQ, high-strung ad sales chief, for sure.

As we reported in August via our little birdie, Apple looks to be planning to launch an ad-supported version of its Apple TV+ streaming-video platform, likely this year.

An Apple TV+ ad-supported tier staying at $4.99/month with the ad-free tier going for, say, $7.99/month (less when part of Apple One) makes sense. – MacDailyNews, October 18, 2022

Hearing from a little birdie that Apple is planning to launch an ad-supported version of its Apple TV+ streaming-video platform. pic.twitter.com/tfbt7JyMLs — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) August 4, 2022

