Apple TV+ set to enter bidding war for Premier League rights

Apple TV+ executives are preparing a bid for the next set of Premier League doemstic television rights that would transform the way the league is broadcast in the UK.

Apple TV+ has a 10-year contract to broadcast Major League Soccer worldwide beginning on February 1, 2023.

Matt Hughes For The Daily Mail:

They have already dipped their toe into the Premier League market by making a documentary about the European Super League, called Super League: The War for Football, which was released yesterday. The Premier League’s current three-year deal with Sky Sports and BT Sport expires in 2025, with the tender process for the next set of rights due to begin later this year. A serious bid from Apple is the biggest threat to Sky Sports’ dominance of Premier League coverage since they gained exclusive rights to the competition in 1992, as they have the financial clout to challenge them.

MacDailyNews Take: As always, the idea of bringing live, exclusive sports to Apple TV+ is pure genius:

Cook should consider bidding for and winning NFL Sunday Ticket away from DirecTV, buying rights to Premier League and La Liga games, etc. and making them Apple TV exclusives. Go directly to the sports leagues with boatloads of cash. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2014

