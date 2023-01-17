Apple unveils new Macs with even faster chips in rare January launch

Apple on Tuesday unveiled MacBooks powered by its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, in a rare January product announcement (traditionally, the first launches of a new year come in March).

Reuters:

The new Mac mini starts at $599 and will be available from Jan. 24. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the latest chips start at $1,999, compared with the $1,299 price tag for a 13-inch model fitted with the M2 chip.

The new Macbook Pro models were expected for months, but supply-chain issues meant the launch was delayed from last year to early 2023, Bloomberg News reported in October.

“This is all connected to the delayed chipset transition … With it being delayed, Apple has been faced with the questions to wait for the traditional, expected launch or actually do something a bit unexpected,” said Canalys analyst Runar Bjørhovde.

“This is a great way of throwing things around and surprising the consumers and competitors,” Bjørhovde said, adding that the announcement could generate some hype at a time when the broader personal computer market is in a slump.