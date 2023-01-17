Buy Apple ahead of earnings – Evercore

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani advises investors to stock up on both Apple and International Business Machines shares ahead of their upcoming reports.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s :

Daryanani on Monday added both Apple and IBM to Evercore’s “Tactical Outperform List,” a roster of names expected to be strong near-term performers.

On Apple, Daryanani notes that the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by 16 percentage points since the company’s last earnings report in October, and asserts that the stock looks like a “compelling buying opportunity.” Apple stock has come under pressure in recent weeks as analysts ratcheted down sales expectations for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, due to recent Covid-related production issues in China.

Daryanani sees some risk that December-quarter iPhone sales could still miss estimates, but adds that given the stock’s recent sell-off, “a miss shouldn’t have a material impact on shares” as long as Apple’s guidance suggests the lost sales will be recovered in coming quarters. In particular, he predicts March quarter guidance will be about 5% ahead of current Street consensus estimates, as iPhone sales begin to rebound. He maintains his Outperform rating on Apple stock with a $190 target price.