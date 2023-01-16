Apple expected to make product announcement on Tuesday, January 17th

According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, Apple will make its first product announcement of 2023 through a press release on its website tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17th.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

MacRumors can corroborate an announcement is expected to take place this week. The announcement could be one of several products expected in the near future, including updated MacBook Pros and Mac mini models. The updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to feature the same design as the models announced in October 2021, with only updated performance thanks to the M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips. An updated ‌Mac mini‌ is also expected to benefit from the performance of new ‌M2‌ chips, but rumors suggest it will feature the same design as the current model.

MacDailyNews Take: Our little birdie flew in from France today to chirp, “Oui.”

MacDailyNews Note: Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S. and the markets are closed. As usual on such trading holidays, we will have limited posting today.

