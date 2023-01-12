UBS maintains ‘Buy’ rating on Apple with a $180 price target

In a note to clients on Thursday, UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Buy rating on Apple shares, with a price target of $180.

Brian Anderson for TipRanks:

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $174.29 average price target, which is a 30.56% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $177.00 price target. For the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $90.15 billion and a net profit of $20.72 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned a revenue of $83.36 billion and had a net profit of $20.55 billion.

MacDailyNews Take: Makes sub-$135 sound like quite the deal!

Note: Apple’s 52-week low stands at $124.17 set just nine days ago on January 3rd. Apple reports December quarter results after market close on February 2nd.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.