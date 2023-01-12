Apple TV+ series ‘Severance’ racks up award nominations

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards announced Thursday that Apple has been recognized with SAG Award nominations for acclaimed Apple Original series including Emmy Award-winning drama “Severance” and Critics Choice Award nominee “Black Bird.”

Apple’s “Severance” also earned the honor of becoming one of the most-nominated series for this year’s Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards, and also landed two Directors Guild of America (DGA) Award nominations. Apple leads the field with 12 WGA Awards nominations across seven programs, including “Severance,” “Bad Sisters,” “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” “Life By Ella,” “Amber Brown” and “Circuit Breakers,” more than any other network.

The multi-award-winning freshman hit Apple Original drama “Severance” earned SAG Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama for the remarkable cast, and a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for brilliant lead Adam Scott.

“Severance” leads with three WGA Award nominations for Best Drama Series, Best New Series and Best Episodic Drama for its first season, and is recognized by the DGA Awards with two Best Dramatic Series nominations for Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle.

These nominations are the latest in a string of accolades for the celebrated drama, following recent honors from the Critics Choice Awards, Gotham Awards, AFI, Televisions Critics Association, Art Directors Guild, Cinema Audio Society, Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards and Society of Composers and Lyricists. “Severance” also landed multiple Emmy Award nominations and wins in 2022.

Additionally, thrilling limited series “Black Bird” received two nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, one each for stars Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser.

In total, “Severance” was recognized with nominations for:

Screen Actors Guild (SAG):

• Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series — Adam Scott

Directors Guild of America (DGA):

• Dramatic Series — Ben Stiller

• Dramatic Series — Aoife McArdle

Writers Guild of America (WGA):

• Best Drama Series

• Best New Series

• Best Episodic Drama

“Black Bird” landed SAG nominations including:

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series — Taron Egerton

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series — Paul Walter Hauser

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 310 wins and 1,329 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

“Severance”

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

“Black Bird”

Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

