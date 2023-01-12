Apple debuts ‘Shot on iPhone’ short film to celebrate Chinese New Year

Apple on Thursday debuted a short film meant to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The film was was shot on iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted the 17:48 film on Weibo and wrote, “I hope you enjoy this touching story that shines a light on humanity, shows the power of pursuing one’s passion, and reminds us all of what it takes to overcome life’s obstacles. Happy Chinese New Year! Enjoy!”

MacDailyNews Take: Quite the production! And it looks great shot on iPhone 14 Pro, of course.

