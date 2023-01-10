Some Apple TV users are unhappy with tvOS 16.2 ‘Watch Now’ redesign

According to a number of complaints shared on Reddit, Apple TV users are not happy with design changes that Apple added to the Apple TV app with the launch of tvOS 16.2, iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1.
Apple with tvOS 16.2 and its sister updates demoted the “Up Next” section in the “Watch Now” tab of the Apple TV app, instead adding a large featured content section with no option to disable it. The previews also autoplay content with audio, much to the annoyance of Apple TV users.
When tvOS 16.2 was being beta tested, there was a full “Featured” section that was shown above Up Next, but after a number of complaints, Apple changed the design. “Up Next” continues to be visible at the bottom of the Watch Now tab, but the majority of the interface is taken up by a rotating carousel featured shows and TV moves.
There is no way to toggle off the featured section or to revert to the interface that put more focus on Up Next, and as it transitions through content, Apple offers options to “Go to Show” or “Go to Movie” quick links.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV users, what do you think of the new design changes?
It’s sucks.
It’s bad enough to have Apple TV plus ads for their woke tv shows. ALWAYS Ted Lasso first so far. It’s gigantic and you CANNOT MUTE IT on Apple TV. So as soon as you open the app you have to flick up the screen to cut off the audio. So f’ing annoying. Makes me NOT want to use the app.
I’m also getting FULL SCREEN Apple TV Plus subscription pop ups on the iOS app. That you have to X out of.
I think it was too much of an overhaul, too soon. People were just getting used to it and probably starting to use it and then the changes made don’t seem to make it simpler or add functionality.
Probably Apple should’ve asked, “Just because we can, does that mean we should?”
So you have to press the down arrow exactly once to get to “Up Next”? What a hardship!
The only update I want Apple to make is for Siri, “Sleep in ## minutes.”
Unhappy Apple users… join the list. Unhappy redesign of Apple Books, iPad OS, Apple Music, Home App, the list goes on and on. The entire UX gets worse with each new update, start undoing this crap.
Now I understand what the wife was complaining about.