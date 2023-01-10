Some Apple TV users are unhappy with tvOS 16.2 ‘Watch Now’ redesign

According to a number of complaints shared on Reddit, Apple TV users are not happy with design changes that Apple added to the ‌Apple TV‌ app with the launch of tvOS 16.2, iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple with tvOS 16.2 and its sister updates demoted the “Up Next” section in the “Watch Now” tab of the ‌Apple TV‌ app, instead adding a large featured content section with no option to disable it. The previews also autoplay content with audio, much to the annoyance of ‌Apple TV‌ users.

When tvOS 16.2 was being beta tested, there was a full “Featured” section that was shown above Up Next, but after a number of complaints, Apple changed the design. “Up Next” continues to be visible at the bottom of the Watch Now tab, but the majority of the interface is taken up by a rotating carousel featured shows and TV moves.

There is no way to toggle off the featured section or to revert to the interface that put more focus on Up Next, and as it transitions through content, Apple offers options to “Go to Show” or “Go to Movie” quick links.