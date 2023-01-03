Why Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus flopped hard

Once Apple finally unveiled their iPhone 14 lineup, one question-exclamation rang out above all others here in the palatial halls of MacDailyNews, “Why would anyone buy an iPhone 14 Plus?!”

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

The iPhone mini was replaced by the iPhone 14 Plus – but it seems that this model is just as much of a commercial failure as the mini version. But why is that?

According to multiple reports from industry sources, demand for the iPhone 14 Plus is really low. Reliable analyst Ross Young said that display shipments for the Plus model in December was “close to 0.” So what happened?

The reason is the price. Instead of Apple cutting the entry price of the iPhone 14 to $699 and selling iPhone 14 Plus starting at $799, the regular iPhone 14 still costs $799 (although you can find it for lower prices on Amazon), while iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899. But the thing is, you can get an iPhone 14 Pro for just $100 more, and it offers much more than the iPhone 14 Plus does.

In fact, any other smartphone in the $900 price range offers more than the iPhone 14 Plus. Size is not the problem. It’s the price and what you get for it. And Apple is basically trying to sell a mid-range smartphone with the price of a high-end one.