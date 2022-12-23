Analyst: LG would be a good ‘Apple Car’ partner

South Korea’s LG Group would make a good partner for Apple as it works to make an electric smart car of its own, an analyst at KB Securities Co. wrote in a note Friday.

Heejin Kim for Bloomberg News:

“Apple should start shaping its own supply chain for EVs next year if it plans to sell a new car in 2026,” Kim Dong-Won wrote, with reference to a Bloomberg story earlier this month that said Apple has scaled back its ambitious self-driving plans and postponed the car’s target launch date by about a year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

There’s the possibility for a “partnership with LG Group, which has a full line-up for EV components,” Kim said.

KB Securities’ commentary also follows a local media report Thursday that said Apple has proposed cooperating with LG Group and LG Group has started forming an internal team to work on any collabora-tion, including staff from cell maker LG Energy Solution Ltd., auto parts maker LG Electronics Inc., and camera-module manufacturer LG Innotek Co.