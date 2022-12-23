Analyst: LG would be a good ‘Apple Car’ partner

South Korea’s LG Group would make a good partner for Apple as it works to make an electric smart car of its own, an analyst at KB Securities Co. wrote in a note Friday.
Heejin Kim for Bloomberg News:
“Apple should start shaping its own supply chain for EVs next year if it plans to sell a new car in 2026,” Kim Dong-Won wrote, with reference to a Bloomberg story earlier this month that said Apple has scaled back its ambitious self-driving plans and postponed the car’s target launch date by about a year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
There’s the possibility for a “partnership with LG Group, which has a full line-up for EV components,” Kim said.
KB Securities’ commentary also follows a local media report Thursday that said Apple has proposed cooperating with LG Group and LG Group has started forming an internal team to work on any collabora-tion, including staff from cell maker LG Energy Solution Ltd., auto parts maker LG Electronics Inc., and camera-module manufacturer LG Innotek Co.
MacDailyNews Note: Back in April 2021, LG’s joint venture with Canada-based automotive supplier Magna International — LG Magna e-Powertrain — was reported to be “very near” to signing contracts with Apple to build its first electric vehicle (EV) models, The Korea Times reported citing “a source familiar with the issue.”
3 Comments
Just. as the very limited market for electric cars is about tapped out, as noted by the CEO of Toyota, it would be brilliant for Apple, a computer company to team with LG, an appliance company, to make a coal powered car that requires immense energy spent to mine rare earth minerals needed for batteries, which deplete even when you aren’t using them, especially in cold weather. It’s -4 in Cleveland right now. Wouldn’t it be swell to be driving an electric car, turning off the heater because that uses a lot of the charge, so you can be sure to get the 40 miles to your destination. What a f&cking moronic cast of imbeciles has overtaken the auto industry.
Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles are the future, not electric vehicles which simply move the polluting emissions from the individual tailpipe to the electrical generating facility’s smokestack, many of which burn coal.
They can’t even make a refrigerator that lasts.
