Apple to kill Dark Sky app on December 31st

Apple’s Dark Sky iOS app will no longer be available beginning on December 31st, 2022 and, as of this date, already purchased versions of the app will no longer provide weather data. The Dark Sky API and website will continue to function until March 31st, 2023.

Dark Sky’s forecast technology is now enhanced and integrated into the all-new Apple Weather forecast, powering Apple’s updated Weather app. More info here.

Developers, Apple’s new WeatherKit API lets you incorporate Apple Weather forecast data into your app and is available for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and web.

WeatherKit brings valuable weather information to your apps and services through a wide range of data that can help people stay up to date, safe, and prepared. It’s easy to use WeatherKit in your apps for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 with a platform-specific Swift API, and on any other platform with a REST API.

More info here.

MacDailyNews Take: Dark Sky fans can rest easy: Apple’s Weather app is the new Dark Sky. Among many other features, Apple’s Weather app offers notifications for severe weather events such as tornados, hurricanes, and flash floods so you can stay safe and prepared and sends notifications when rain or snow is about to start or stop.

See also: Apple acquires Dark Sky weather app, kills Android version – March 31, 2020

