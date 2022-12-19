What’s new in AirTag firmware updates

In a new support article, Apple has detailed what’s new in firmware updates for AirTag with lists of included changes and features.

AirTag Firmware Update 2.0.36

• Resolves an issue with the accelerometer not activating in certain scenarios.

AirTag Firmware Update 2.0.24

• Enables Precision Finding to help locate an unknown AirTag detected moving with you.

• If your iPhone is awake, a notification alerts you when an AirTag that’s separated from its owner is traveling with you and emitting a sound to indicate it has been moved.

These features require iOS 16.2 or later. Precision Finding requires a supported iPhone model with Ultra Wideband.

AirTag Firmware Update 1.0.301

• Tuning the unwanted tracking sound to more easily locate an unknown AirTag.

Requires iOS 14.5 or later.

How to check your firmware version:

1. Open the Find My app.

2. Tap the Items tab.

3. Select your AirTag in the list of items.

4. Tap the name of your AirTag, and the serial number and firmware version will appear.

MacDailyNews Note: AirTag firmware updates are applied via osmosis. To be ready for an AirTag firmware update, make sure that you have iOS 14.5 or later. Firmware updates are delivered periodically while your AirTag is in Bluetooth range of your iPhone.

