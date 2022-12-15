USA Today: Apple Watch Series 8 is ‘the best smartwatch available’

Apple Watch Series 8 delivers best-in-class health features, including an innovative temperature sensor that enables advanced features for women’s health, and Crash Detection for severe car crashes. It’s so good that USA Today calls it “the best smartwatch available.”

With all-day 18-hour battery life, Apple Watch Series 8 builds on best-in-class health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.

Jaime Carrillo for USA Today:

Apple devices have a way of setting themselves apart from the din of a flooded smart device market. You don’t want a smartphone, you want an iPhone. As far as tablets go, nothing beats the power and reliability of an iPad. And for all manner of creatives, MacBook is the only game in town when it comes to laptops. Like everything else in the Apple product line, Apple Watch Series 8 is a cut above the competition. Our expert found that the Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smartwatch available right now because of its unmatched build quality. For new smartwatch buyers, this is easily the best and most prudent option, with new flashy upgrades that you’ll want to have in any wrist-bound device. It provides the best fitness insights including heart rate monitoring, sleep and even menstrual cycles. Apple Watch Series 8 also comes with innovative safety features like crash detection, which will alert emergency services in the event of a crash or fall. All this, plus a gorgeous retina display that’s easy on the eyes in all levels of light. It’s a perfect gift for anyone looking to make new wellness goals in the new year.

MacDailyNews Take: They almost got it right: Apple Watch Series 8 is the second-best smartwatch available, eclipsed only by the Apple Watch Ultra!

