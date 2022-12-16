Apple TV+ cancels ‘Shantaram’ after one season

The Apple TV+ drama series “Shantaram,” starring Charlie Hunnam, will not be returning for a second season. The series’ Season 1 finale, to be released on December 16th, will serve as the series’ ultimate finale.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

Based on Gregory David Roberts’ epic, 900-plus-page novel, Shantaram was an ambitious, big-scope undertaking, shot across two continents, that was impacted by the pandemic. The series had shot two episodes before pausing filming in late February 2020. Because of its expansive nature requiring filming in multiple countries, the series did not resume production on the remaining 10 episodes until May 2021… Before getting a greenlight at Apple TV+ as a series, Roberts’ book had been the subject of multiple unsuccessful attempts to turn it into a movie franchise, led by Johnny Depp.

MacDailyNews Take: For whatever reason (too dark? too angsty?) “Shantaram” simply hasn’t generated the level of buzz achieved by many of Apple TV+’s popular titles (“Severance,” “For All Mankind,” “Ted Lasso,” etc.). Hence, canceled. It’s TV: perform or die.

