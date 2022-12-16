Apple TV+ cancels ‘Shantaram’ after one season

The Apple TV+ drama series “Shantaram,” starring Charlie Hunnam, will not be returning for a second season. The series’ Season 1 finale, to be released on December 16th, will serve as the series’ ultimate finale.
Based on Gregory David Roberts’ epic, 900-plus-page novel, Shantaram was an ambitious, big-scope undertaking, shot across two continents, that was impacted by the pandemic.
The series had shot two episodes before pausing filming in late February 2020. Because of its expansive nature requiring filming in multiple countries, the series did not resume production on the remaining 10 episodes until May 2021…
Before getting a greenlight at Apple TV+ as a series, Roberts’ book had been the subject of multiple unsuccessful attempts to turn it into a movie franchise, led by Johnny Depp.
MacDailyNews Take: For whatever reason (too dark? too angsty?) “Shantaram” simply hasn’t generated the level of buzz achieved by many of Apple TV+’s popular titles (“Severance,” “For All Mankind,” “Ted Lasso,” etc.). Hence, canceled. It’s TV: perform or die.
What “must watch” streaming shows has Apple produced? I constantly scan their library and have not seen anything of interest. I tried a few episodes of Ted Lasso but did not find it really compelling. Dropped it. I have not had any Apple shows recommended by the various people I talk with and share streaming show ideas with. I don’t think Apple has a good sense of what the people want. I think it tends to produce shows with social messages that Apple wants to project. The fashionable “messages” are mostly annoying and stupid. Or the shows lack any sense of goodness or virtue that many people like in good entertainment. Then again, virtue is an ancient idea that is very unfashionable now. So are heroes. The lack of which also makes for dull viewing.
Bad Sisters
Apple should produce Season 2 of The Terminal List. It had an enormous viewership who all want Season 2, but Amazon Prime has not made a decision to continue it. Amazon seems to genuinely confused about what to do with a show that was about the most streamed show of the year. That could be a great opportunity for Apple. Tim Cook – get on the phone and sign up the Terminal List creators for Season 2. You will own one of one of the biggest franchises there is with several books available to support many seasons into the future. And the government keeps creating new content ideas for new seasons with everything it does. No risk, all reward. Do it, Tim!
Severance.
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/04/25/severance-is-sci-fi-for-the-soul
