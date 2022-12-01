Elon Musk says Apple-Twitter ‘misunderstanding’ is resolved

After highlighting issues with Apple’s ad spend and App Store practices, Twitter-owner Elon Musk now says the misunderstandings have been resolved following a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Earlier in the week, Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking whether people wanted Apple to “publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers” and said that Apple “threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store” without giving a reason.

Emily Bary for Barron’s:

Musk took to Twitter to post a video of a short but serene scene on the smartphone giant’s Cupertino, Calif., campus, with a message thanking Apple CEO Tim Cook for showing him around. Notably, the tweet was identified as posted via “Twitter for iPhone.”

Given Musk’s recent meeting with Cook and his more subdued tone in Wednesday’s tweet, it’s possible that Twitter’s new owner will opt to work out his issues with Apple more privately going forward. But one can never really know with Musk, who isn’t shy about waging public spats on a dime.

MacDailyNews Note: Musk’s tweets:

  2. Why do people, who should know better, think freedom of speech is an absolute right? A private enterprise can impose whatever rules it chooses on a platform that it built and owns.

