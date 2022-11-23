Elon Musk says Twitter staff purge is over, will start hiring again

Twitter’s mass staff purge are over and the company can now begin hiring new talent again, billionaire CEO Elon Musk reportedly told employees Monday.

Anders Hagstrom for FOX Business:

Musk made the announcement during an all-hands meeting at Twitter, following weeks of terminations that left roughly two-thirds of Twitter’s original 7,500 employees out of a job, The Verge reported Tuesday. Musk says the company is now looking to make hires in engineering and sales, the outlet reported. Musk emphasized that his leadership was a “moderate” not “right-wing” takeover of the company in response to a question about whether the company might move to Texas. “If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case,” he told employees. “This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter.” “To be the digital town square, we must represent people with a wide array of views even if we disagree with those views,” he continued.

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds familiar.

Twitter can be made valuable, worth far in excess of $54.20 per share, if the platform is returned to an open “town square” marketplace of ideas, sans heavy-handed, one-sided censorship, shadow-banning, etc.

Hopefully Musk will be an agent of change for a platform that should, at this point, be considered a public utility that allows for all viewpoints to be openly discussed.

Elon Musk is a doer. — MacDailyNews, October 21, 2022

The doers are the major thinkers. The people that really create the things that change this industry are both the thinker and doer in one person. – Steve Jobs

A few more quotes:

• Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech. ― Benjamin Franklin

• To view the opposition as dangerous is to misunderstand the basic concepts of democracy. To oppress the opposition is to assault the very foundation of democracy. ― Aung San Suu Kyi

• Because if you don’t stand up for the stuff you don’t like, when they come for the stuff you do like, you’ve already lost. ― Neil Gaiman

• Censorship reflects society’s lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime. – Potter Stewart

• Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers. ― United Nations

• If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter. ― George Washington

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.