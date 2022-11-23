Elon Musk says Twitter staff purge is over, will start hiring again

Twitter’s mass staff purge are over and the company can now begin hiring new talent again, billionaire CEO Elon Musk reportedly told employees Monday.

Anders Hagstrom for FOX Business:

Musk made the announcement during an all-hands meeting at Twitter, following weeks of terminations that left roughly two-thirds of Twitter’s original 7,500 employees out of a job, The Verge reported Tuesday. Musk says the company is now looking to make hires in engineering and sales, the outlet reported.

Musk emphasized that his leadership was a “moderate” not “right-wing” takeover of the company in response to a question about whether the company might move to Texas.

“If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case,” he told employees. “This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter.”

“To be the digital town square, we must represent people with a wide array of views even if we disagree with those views,” he continued.

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds familiar.

Twitter can be made valuable, worth far in excess of $54.20 per share, if the platform is returned to an open “town square” marketplace of ideas, sans heavy-handed, one-sided censorship, shadow-banning, etc.

Hopefully Musk will be an agent of change for a platform that should, at this point, be considered a public utility that allows for all viewpoints to be openly discussed.

Elon Musk is a doer. — MacDailyNews, October 21, 2022

The doers are the major thinkers. The people that really create the things that change this industry are both the thinker and doer in one person. – Steve Jobs

A few more quotes:

• Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech. ― Benjamin Franklin

To view the opposition as dangerous is to misunderstand the basic concepts of democracy. To oppress the opposition is to assault the very foundation of democracy. ― Aung San Suu Kyi

• Because if you don’t stand up for the stuff you don’t like, when they come for the stuff you do like, you’ve already lost. ― Neil Gaiman

Censorship reflects society’s lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime. – Potter Stewart

• Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers. ― United Nations

• If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter. ― George Washington

  1. Stop. Musk is a right wing elite who lies about everything he ever did. Big fraud and it’s going to be another Parlor, meaning the end of Twitter. The free speech crap is just that. He is another Fox News traitor to American values. An election liar, a Trumpite and big on white grievance. His motto is the GOP’s, accuse your enemy of what your are doing. How insanely stupid of you to think this is about free speech … it’s about hate speech because that is how media makes money today.

    5. H: We are trying to guess what the H might represent; best guess so far is “HELLUVA” FOOL! Everything you wrote is exactly what your communist team has been doing for 30 years in the US. 🤣 Now we know, when we see your posts it’s an instant MORON ALERT! 🤣 🏆🏆🏆

  6. Private enterprises are under no obligation to support freedom of speech. That’s a constitutional thing that applies to the Government of the USA, and to no other country or entity

  7. “This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter.”

    To the utter lunacy that IS the Far Left, Moderates are the right Wingers.
    Matter of fact, anyone who practices common sense on genders, border issues, elections, medical stories or energy is a Fascist.

    Unless the solution contains some type of 2+2=5 idiocy where no rules apply except the rules they make and change daily, then you are a racist.

    There is not one FUCKING issue in America that the Left hasn’t made worse or broken in the last 15 years. Even the problems that were bad enough before were at least getting better until the Asylum took over the Swamp.

    There is no discussing real issues with the Leftinistas. Their lives are so utterly devoid of reality they can only be happy when everyone else’s reality is shredded.

    It’s not about race, or weather, or health….it’s all about THEM!

