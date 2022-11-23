Apple close to inking deal for film about Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX collapse

Deadline reports that Apple is near to a deal for the book rights to Michael Lewis’ fortuitously timed story about fallen crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried and his FTX empire.

Peter White and Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

When the deal closes at what sources peg at mid-seven figures, the streamer will have beaten out considerable competition from the likes of Netflix and Amazon for the project.

It is expected to be turned into a feature film. Word in town is an expectation that Adam McKay might become involved, but if so that would be down the road. He adapted Lewis’ book The Big Short. A lot of this is happening in real time, as sources said they didn’t believe there was much to pitch other than the subject and the promise of a proper deep dive by a writer who is the master of turning complicated financial matters into A-list entertainment.

Bankman-Fried, who was understood to be worth up to $26B in paper holdings at one point, ran the cryptocurrency company before it collapsed earlier this month, with Bankman-Fried resigning as CEO of the company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.