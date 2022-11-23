Apple close to inking deal for film about Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX collapse

No Comments

Deadline reports that Apple is near to a deal for the book rights to Michael Lewis’ fortuitously timed story about fallen crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried and his FTX empire.

Apple TV+

Peter White and Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

When the deal closes at what sources peg at mid-seven figures, the streamer will have beaten out considerable competition from the likes of Netflix and Amazon for the project.

It is expected to be turned into a feature film. Word in town is an expectation that Adam McKay might become involved, but if so that would be down the road. He adapted Lewis’ book The Big Short. A lot of this is happening in real time, as sources said they didn’t believe there was much to pitch other than the subject and the promise of a proper deep dive by a writer who is the master of turning complicated financial matters into A-list entertainment.

Bankman-Fried, who was understood to be worth up to $26B in paper holdings at one point, ran the cryptocurrency company before it collapsed earlier this month, with Bankman-Fried resigning as CEO of the company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

MacDailyNews Take: Bankman fried, indeed.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , ,