Apple supplier Foxconn hires TSMC pioneer as semiconductor strategy adviser

Apple assembler Foxconn has appointed chip industry veteran Chiang Shang-yi to a newly created role of semiconductor strategy officer, as the firm takes a step toward realizing its chipmaking ambitions.

Bloomberg News:

Chiang, who is credited as a key figure in the growth and development of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., is stepping into his new position immediately and will report directly to Young Liu, the chairman and chief executive officer of Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Foxconn’s core business is in assembling rather than fabricating electronics, but the company has been branching out into related fields as it looks for new avenues for growth. It has undertaken an ambitious project to get into the electric-vehicle business, among other ventures.

MacDailyNews Take: The step from assembling consumer electronics to fabricating semiconductors couldn’t be higher. In terms of semiconductors, Foxconn is to TSMC as kindergarten Play-Doh™ time is to Michelangelo. But, hey, Foxconn, you guys might as well shoot for the stars!

