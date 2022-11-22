Driver in deadly Hingham Apple Store crash claims it was accident

The man accused of crashing an SUV through the front window of an Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts said his foot got stuck on the gas and that he was unable to apply the brakes before his vehicle plowed into the store, killing one and injuring 20 other people.

Will Katcher for MassLive:

Bradley Rein, 53, faces a charge of reckless motor vehicle homicide in connection with Monday’s crash. According to prosecutors in the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, one person was killed and at least 20 injured when his Toyota 4Runner crashed through the plate glass window of Apple’s retail location at the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham. The car careened across the store floor, stopping only when it smashed into the back wall, officials said.

In Hingham District Court on Tuesday morning, Rein was held on $100,000 cash bail. Through his defense attorney, who called the crash an “unfortunate accident,” Rein had requested bail be set at $20,000.

Kevin Bradley, a 65-year-old New Jersey man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Twenty others were severely injured — doctors at South Shore Hospital, who said they treated 17 victims, described injuries that were “life and limb-threatening,” from head traumas and “mangled limbs.”

[Rein] said he had been shopping earlier in the morning and that his right foot became stuck on the accelerator as he drove through the lot. He said he tried to brake, but was unable to, police reported.

Rein told officers he had no medical issues and that the car had no mechanical concerns he knew of. He said he had not consumed alcohol or drugs Monday morning. According to prosecutors, a voluntary breathalyzer test at the police station had a reading of 0.0.