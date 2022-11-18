Italian court accepts Apple’s appeal against watchdog fine, rejects Google’s

An Italian administrative court on Friday accepted Apple’s appeal against a decision by Italy’s antitrust authority to fine the group, but rejected an appeal by Alphabet-subsidiary Google against the watchdog’s ruling.
Last year, Italy’s antitrust regulator fined Google and Apple 10 million euros ($10.36 million) each, claiming that the two tech groups had not provided “clear and immediate information” on how they collect and use the data of those who access their services.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll toast to that!
Obviously, Apple provided “clear and immediate information” on how they collect and use the data of those who access their services. Google, unsurprisingly, did not.
Beloved, treasured interns, please commence your most sacred duty. Tap That Keg™!
Prost, everyone! 🍻🍻🍻
Maybe you could drop some of the annoying ads, if you didn’t provide free beer. Follow Elon, cut your costs.
Politicians are involved so some of it our even most of it will be for show. In an instance like this, they are going to do the same to both as PR. But one company, Google, makes most of their vast profit from collecting as much data as they can anyway they can. Apple makes very little of their vast profit from doing this. Chances that Apple couldn’t provide clear and immediate information on data collection is likely to be funny.