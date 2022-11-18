Italian court accepts Apple’s appeal against watchdog fine, rejects Google’s

An Italian administrative court on Friday accepted Apple’s appeal against a decision by Italy’s antitrust authority to fine the group, but rejected an appeal by Alphabet-subsidiary Google against the watchdog’s ruling.

Reuters:

Last year, Italy’s antitrust regulator fined Google and Apple 10 million euros ($10.36 million) each, claiming that the two tech groups had not provided “clear and immediate information” on how they collect and use the data of those who access their services.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll toast to that!

Obviously, Apple provided “clear and immediate information” on how they collect and use the data of those who access their services. Google, unsurprisingly, did not.

Beloved, treasured interns, please commence your most sacred duty. Tap That Keg™!

Prost, everyone! 🍻🍻🍻

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.