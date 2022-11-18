New Mayo Clinic study shows Apple Watch can help detect another potentially life-threatening heart condition

A new study by researchers at Mayo Clinic shows that an Apple Watch and its ECG feature can help early detect heart abnormalities, including left ventricular dysfunction.

Niel Smith for MyHealthyApple:

Left Ventricular dysfunction of the heart is usually followed by congestive heart failure that can lead to a multitude of cardiac disorders.

The left ventricle is primarily responsible for pumping oxygen to your body’s vital organs.

These findings indicate that consumer-watch ECGs acquired in nonclinical environments can identify patients with cardiac dysfunction, a potentially life-threatening and often asymptomatic condition. Another inference is that the potential of smartwatches to assist with conducting remote digital health studies is just in the beginning phases.

MacDailyNews Note: The results and findings from this groundbreaking clinical study were published in Nature Medicine this week here.

