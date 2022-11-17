Apple TV+ hosts the world premiere of ‘Echo 3’ action thriller series ahead of November 23rd debut

Thursday at the Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center in New York, N.Y., Apple TV+ held the world premiere event for “Echo 3,” the highly anticipated new original action-packed thriller, from two-time Academy Award-winning creator Mark Boal (“The Hurt Locker,” “Zero Dark Thirty”). The series will premiere with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through January 13, 2023.

Starring Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman and Jessica Ann Collins, “Echo 3” is an action-packed thriller set in South America that follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war. “Echo 3” also stars Martina Gusman as “Violetta,” a prominent political columnist. The series features James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and special guest star, Bradley Whitford. “Echo 3” is also based on the award-winning series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included creator, showrunner and director Mark Boal, series stars Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, Jessica Ann Collins, Martina Gusmán, James Udom, Valerie Mahaffey, Juan Pablo Raba and Mariana Novak, as well as executive producers Pablo Trapero (who also directs four episodes), Jason Horwitch, Mark Sourian and Peter Traugott.

“Echo 3” is produced for Apple TV+ by Keshet Studios, the U.S. production arm of Keshet International. Filmed in Colombia with English and Spanish dialogue, the series is showrun by Boal, who also serves as a director and executive producer alongside Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Jason Horwitch, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Mark Sourian, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Karni Ziv. Pablo Trapero directed four episodes including the pilot and serves as an executive producer.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 282 wins and 1,240 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

