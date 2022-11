“CBS Mornings” co-host Nate Burleson goes to Apple’s headquarters in Silicon Valley to spend time with CEO Tim Cook and get an exclusive look at a new iPhone safety feature.

The two talk about the newest Apple features, the economy, Cook’s future, and more.

MacDailyNews Take: Nice promo for Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 models.

