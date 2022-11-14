Apple goes after business market with rare Mac promotion

Apple is looking to spur Mac sales with a rare promotional deal for small and medium-sized businesses that buy computers in bulk.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company is offering a discount of as much as 10% off its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1-based chips, according to businesses and Apple retail employees. That tops the typical markdown given to small and midsize businesses.

In its marketing material, Apple has described the new promotion as a “very special Mac campaign.” Sales employees were recently informed of the deal and have begun reaching out to businesses that Apple has prior relationships with to gauge interest.

Representatives from small businesses said they rarely get calls from Apple to push promotions. The company, which hasn’t touted an offering like this in half a decade, declined to comment.

Businesses that buy 5 to 24 MacBook Pros in any combination of screen size and configuration will get 8% off, while bulk purchases of 25 units or more will get a 10% discount. The deal runs through Dec. 24.