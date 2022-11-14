Apple garners nine Royal Television Society Craft & Design Award nominations for acclaimed series ‘Trying,’ ‘Slow Horses,’ ‘Prehistoric Planet,’ ‘Bad Sisters,’ and ‘The Essex Serpent’

Apple on Monday was honored by the Royal Television Society Craft & Design Awards with nine nominations for critically acclaimed hit series including “Prehistoric Planet,” narrated by Emmy Award winner Sir David Attenborough; “Bad Sisters,” from BAFTA Award-winning filmmaker Sharon Horgan; “The Essex Serpent,” starring Emmy Award winner Claire Danes and Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston; Slow Horses,” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; and season three of the heartwarming drama “Trying.”

These nominations mark Apple’s most recent recognition from the Royal Television Society following wins in 2021 for “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” and “Earth At Night In Color,” and are the latest in a string of accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries and series earning 282 wins and 1,240 award nominations and counting, including the multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

The Royal Television Society Craft & Design Awards recognize the huge variety of skills and processes involved in program production from editing to lighting, and costume design to digital effects. The winners of the Royal Television Society Craft & Design Awards will be unveiled at a ceremony at the London Hilton on Park Lane on Monday, December 5.

Apple landed nine Royal Television Society Craft & Design Award nominations for:

“Prehistoric Planet”

• Production Design: Entertainment & Non Drama

• Effects Design: Programme Content Sequence

“Bad Sisters”

• Music: Original Score

• Music: Original Title

“The Essex Serpent”

• Production Management Award

• Design Titles

“Slow Horses”

• Music: Original Title

“Trying”

• Sound: Entertainment & Non Drama

“Bad Sisters”

A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, the recently renewed series “Bad Sisters” follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. The series stars Sharon Horgan, alongside Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters.

“The Essex Serpent”

“The Essex Serpent” follows London widow Cora Seaborne, played by Claire Danes, who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor, played by Tom Hiddleston, but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

“Prehistoric Planet”

Experience the wonders of our world like never before in this epic docuseries from Jon Favreau and the producers of “Planet Earth.” “Prehistoric Planet” combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures. “Prehistoric Planet” presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. Travel back 66 million years to when majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures roamed the lands, seas and skies.

“Slow Horses”

This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb, they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

“Trying”

After a dramatic end to season two, the eight-episode third season of “Trying” picks up with Nikki, played by BAFTA nominee Esther Smith, and Jason, played by SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

All programs are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

