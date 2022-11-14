‘Ted Lasso’ star Brendan Hunt and NBC Sports’ Rebecca Lowe cover the World Cup in new podcast

As the World Cup kicks off, hosts Brendan Hunt, actor and co-creator of the multi-Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, and Rebecca Lowe, NBC Sports host, will follow the tournament on After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe, a new limited series podcast from Apple News.

Produced in partnership with Meadowlark Media, After the Whistle will bring listeners an entertaining and informative take on all of the action throughout the World Cup tournament, from the perspective of two bona fide football superfans.

After the Whistle will premiere on November 17, 2022, to preview the tournament, which begins on November 20, and will be available for free in Apple News for users in the US and in Apple Podcasts for users in 103 countries and regions. New episodes will be available multiple times per week in the hours following momentous games. Throughout the series, hosts Hunt and Lowe will recap all the exciting moments, battle out their allegiances to the American and English teams, and break down key plays, wins, upsets, off-field moments, and more.

“Apple loves soccer — from Ted Lasso to Major League Soccer, and now two of the game’s most exciting voices delivering listeners their take on all of the biggest moments of the tournament,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a statement. “We’re proud to offer our users around the world great ways to follow all the excitement with After the Whistle and in Apple News.”

In addition to appearing as Coach Beard on Ted Lasso, Hunt is a lifelong soccer fan who closely follows Major League Soccer and the English Premier League. Lowe has been a beloved soccer host in the UK and the US for nearly two decades, and is currently hosting her 10th season of NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League.

Follow After the Whistle on Apple News and Apple Podcasts to stay up to date on every episode during the World Cup tournament.

In Apple Podcasts, Hunt and Lowe have also curated a “Listen With” collection of their favorite podcasts for listeners to explore.

Fans can find and follow their favorite teams in Apple News to keep up on all the happenings throughout the tournament, and automatically sync with the Apple TV app to watch games. The Apple TV app will feature all 64 matches on FOX Sports as well as Telemundo’s Spanish-language broadcast of every contest on Peacock.

MacDailyNews Note: With iOS 16, Apple News introduced a new My Sports section, for users to easily follow their favorite teams and leagues; receive stories from hundreds of top publishers; access scores, schedules, and standings for the top professional and college leagues; and watch highlights right in the News app.

