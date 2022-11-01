Apple’s online store and information systems chiefs to exit company

Apple’s top executives in charge of its online retail store and information-systems divisions are exiting the company, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

Anna Matthiasson, the vice president of online retail, is leaving her position, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the changes aren’t yet public. Chief Information Officer Mary Demby, meanwhile, is retiring after three decades, they said.

The departures mean Apple is losing at least three vice presidents — the highest manager level below Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s executive team — in recent weeks. Evans Hankey, Apple’s vice president in charge of industrial design, is also leaving the company, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. Chief Privacy Officer Jane Horvath has departed Apple in recent weeks as well, taking a position at a law firm.

Apple redesigned its online store in 2021. The division will now be overseen by Karen Rasmussen, who served as a senior director in charge of digital experience and e-commerce before her current role.