Tata to add up to 45,000 workers at iPhone parts plant in southern India

Tata Group is planning to add up to 45,000 workers at its electronics factory in southern India that makes iPhone components, as part of a push to win more business from Apple.

Sankalp Phartiyal for Bloomberg:

The plant in the industrial town of Hosur, in Tamil Nadu state, will hire as many as 45,000 women workers within 18 to 24 months as it sets up new production lines, people familiar with the matter said. The factory, which produces iPhone housings or the cases which hold the device together, currently employs about 10,000 workers, most of them women.

The salt-to-software conglomerate is among Indian companies trying to benefit from Apple diversifying its supply chain beyond China. While just a small fraction of iPhones and its components are made in India, the country is making inroads with its push to challenge China as its neighbor struggles with Covid-related lockdowns and political tensions with the US.

Women at the Hosur factory get gross salaries of just over 16,000 rupees ($194) a month, nearly 40% more than the Indian industry average for employees who use hands or tools for assembly, according to the people. The workers are given free food and lodging within the campus, the people said, adding that Tata also plans to provide training and education.