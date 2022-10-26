Rampant U.S. inflation has passed the point of no return

According to a new report from Deutsche Bank analysts, rampant U.S. inflation, running at 40-year highs, has passed the point of no return.
John Stepek for Bloomberg News:
If you’re hoping, as many in markets apparently do, that inflation is still basically “transitory,” I have some bad news: we’ve already passed the point of no return.
That’s according to a new report from the Deutsche Bank analysts, led by Jim Reid. The team looked at 318 separate occasions since 1920, across both developed and emerging markets, where inflation had risen above 8%. On average, inflation then took “around two years to even fall beneath 6%, before settling around that level out to five years after the initial 8% shock.”
Given that the analyst consensus currently expects inflation to drop back significantly further and faster than that, there’s room for disappointment, to put it lightly. To make matters worse, the Deutsche team found that post-war and post-1970s inflationary periods have been even stickier. There is essentially no episode in which inflation has dropped back to the extent that analysts are hoping for this time.
The 1970s was admittedly a period of particular severe inflation, but as the report points out, it’s also the most representative of the monetary and fiscal regime we inhabit now. “There’s been no precious metal like gold anchoring the currency and stopping policymakers from embarking on inflationary policies,” the analysts write.
MacDailyNews Take: Yay.
‘Tis best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2021
Stop the misguided crusade against domestic energy production and profligate federal spending and inflation will be stopped dead in its tracks. It’s not difficult. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2022
Again, when certain quarters, including the Fed, delude themselves and others that “inflation is transitory” and waste at least a year before doing a mere portion of what is necessary (interest rate hikes), the price will be paid for being delusional and late.
Catching up will be difficult. But, hey, good luck on that soft landing. 🙄 – MacDailyNews, September 13, 2022
In January, Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy said of the U.S. Federal Reserve, “If they really wanted to stop inflation, they would have to raise rates to 4%, 5%, 6%.”
The Fed’s current target interest rate range is 3.00% to 3.25%. Peterffy may have been too conservative. Rates in excess of 6% may be required at this point. – MacDailyNews, October 13, 2022
14 Comments
The good news is that the MAGA cavalry is coming! First in 2022, Then in 2024.
304 hours until midterms! 😀
And if it does… kiss democracy goodbye. And we would be our own fault.
We can fix the problem with requiring the passing of an IQ test. If you don’t get least a 20. you can’t vote. This will stop libturds from voting altogether.
Buahahaha! You’ve demonstrated you don’t meet that criteria.
Who hasn’t been paying attention the last 2 years?
I’m doing everything I can to stop inflation….
I’ll sell more of the SPR.
Really…no joke.
Unfortunately, Joe (or Kamala) can still do plenty of damage from the WH between November and January 2025. Sad! Then there is the issue of all the RINOs in the Senate. So, even a Republican majority may not be a real majority. Sad again.
Then you should have run a better candidate.
And the hits just keep on coming. This is one more reason to demand reparations from everyone who voted for Biden.
“Reparations”? For just what, specifically?
Can’t be for inflation, because fiscally these were the consequences of the CoVid Stimulus programs which were known to have this “…or pay me later…” consequence for avoiding an economic depression.
Can’t be for gasoline prices, because (a) Trump traveled to KSA and solicited OPEC+ in 2020 to cut production, plus (b) domestic producers slashed exploration investments through the Trump presidency, plus (c) Russia chose to illegally invade Ukraine, drawing international sanctions.
Can’t be for Rule of Law, because no one is above the law.
Can’t be for SCOTUS ruling which have removed individual rights of US Citizens for the first time ever, because those rulings happened prior to Biden having any bench appointments.
Can’t be for the Infrastructure Law, because even Republicans who voted against it are now bragging about its benefits to their constituents in their reelection campaigns.
SECOND request
You are delusional if you think gas prices are anyone else’s fault except Biden’s. First day in office. Prove me wrong.
Not to mention that Trump insisted that his signature be on the stimulus checks!
“domestic producers slashed exploration investments through the Trump presidency”
Why? B/c prices dropped…decreased incentive to explore. Prices dropped b/c of supply abundance. Trump was addressing the glut… remember, at the time we were an energy EXPORTING country.
Now, prices are higher and there’s little directive from the current admin to recoup our proficiency. It’s apparently, more desirable to obtain our energy from outside the country (even if unfriendly), so we can feel “clean” and pretend we are transitioning to “renewables.” There’s no magic–or personal narrative–here.
“Removed indi right of US Citizens” Please. Put down your cup of juicy narrative with cream…they relay what “rights” you speak of.
Given how the current economic climate is due to two ‘black swan’ style shocks – CoVid and Putin – I’m not particularly confident that relying on a “business as usual” historical precedent makes much sense.
Particularly since CoVid’s 2020 recession was the shortest ever, as was also the rate of jobs recovery.
Likewise, I’d be analytically interested in seeing an analysis of Fed response in terms of the rate of interest rate hikes in terms of how that curtails inflationary activity too.
FWIW, using my Mk1 eyeball, it appears to me that the rate (rapidity) of the Fed response is much faster than prior historical trends (particularly since ~1982), which would suggest that the market correction response should occur more rapidly as well.
… and that’s without even considering that there’s also the contra-inflationary effects of Quantitative Tightening (QT) that get stacked on top of the official Interest Rate hikes, but isn’t reflected in the numbers for the same.