These third-party iPhone apps offer Live Activities and Dynamic Island support

The iOS 16.1 update that Apple released on Monday introduces support for Live Activities on the iPhone’s Lock Screen that allow users to receive information in real time. Live Activities are visible primarily on the Lock Screen, but for those with an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, they also appear in the Dynamic Island.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Developers are beginning to implement support for Live Activities, and we’ve rounded up apps that are using the new feature. • Slopes

• Flighty

• Landscape

• Forest

• CARROT Weather

• Lumy

• Crouton

• Pestle

• Liftin’ Other Apps With Live Activities and Dynamic Island Support • FotMob

• CardPointers

• Just Press Record

• Tide Guide

• Structured

• PosturePal

• MoneyCoach

• Calzy

• SmartGym

• Sticky Timers

• TV Remote

• Subjects

