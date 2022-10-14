Apple unveils trailer for new documentary film ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” offers an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations.

This definitive documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, honors Armstrong’s legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the first internationally known and beloved stars, and a cultural ambassador of the United States. The film shows how Armstrong’s own life spans the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement, and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era.

The documentary is directed and produced by Emmy-nominated Sacha Jenkins, and produced by Imagine Documentaries, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Julie Anderson along with executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The film is produced in association with Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment with Michele Anthony and David Blackman serving as executive producers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 279 wins and 1,164 awards nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

