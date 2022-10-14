Apple deepens financial push with new high-yield Savings accounts

Apple is deepening its already formidable push into the world of financial services with a new plan to let Apple Card users park their Daily Cash in high-yield Goldman Sachs Savings accounts.

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

There are no fees, minimum deposits, or minimum balances, with the new savings account. Apple AAPL added in the release that users would be able to manage their savings accounts through Apple’s Wallet app… Apple has made various forays into financial services, including with the Apple Card, which is issued by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS. The company has also been seeing growing traction with Apple Pay, a mobile wallet that allows people to make contactless payments in stores and make card payments online. The company said earlier this year that it planned to get into the buy-now-pay-later game by letting Apple Pay users make purchases in installments.

MacDailyNews Take: Why let your Daily Cash just sit there languishing when you can gain some interest on it with a new Savings account via Apple Wallet? It’s a no-brainer!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.