Apple to upgrade iPhone software for 5G in India this year

Apple will upgrade software for their 5G-enabled phones in India by December as the Indian government presses smartphone manufacturers to adopt India’s specific 5G networking protocols.

Reuters:

Apple said it would push software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14, 13, 12 and iPhone SE, which, industry sources say, do not yet support the network.

“We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed,” Apple said in a statement on Wednesday.

“5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on Oct. 1 amid much fanfare, with leading telecom operator Reliance Jio saying it would make the service available in four cities, while rival Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) targeted eight cities.