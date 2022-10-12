Apple Music is now available on Xbox

The newly released Apple Music app on Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles allows users listen to music while playing games. The Apple Music app for Xbox also supports music videos in up to 4K resolution.

Rasmus Larsen for FlatPanlesHD:

The app can be downloaded now on all Xbox One consoles as well as Xbox Series S and Series X consoles. It features the same user interface as on other TV platforms and also offers acces to purchased songs from iTunes. The app for Xbox supports music videos in up to 4K resolution but does not support Dolby Atmos music and lossless quality, both of which are supported for Apple Music on the Apple TV 4K box.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Music also plays on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, PC, Android, Sonos, and Samsung Smart TV.

