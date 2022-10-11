Apple said to release iPadOS 16 on October 24th

Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman on Monday evening tweeted that Apple’s iPadOS 16 – version 16.1 specifically (there will be no public release of iPadOS 16.0) – is on track to be released the week of October 24th “barring any new bugs or issues.”

iPadOS 16.1 is on track to be released the week of Oct. 24th — barring any new bugs or issues. Apple has historically held launches the week of its earnings calls in October.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Gurman also notes that the update may hint at new products coming soon. Apple has already scheduled the release of its Q4 2022 earnings for October 27. In the past, the company has launched new products the week of its earnings calls in October.

According to rumors, Apple is expected to introduce at least two new iPad models this month. Earlier this year, 9to5Mac revealed exclusive details about the 10th-generation iPad. The entry-level iPad will get a new design, the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, and a USB-C port. At the same time, Apple has plans to upgrade the iPad Pro with the faster M2 chip.

When it comes to the Mac, the company has also been working on a new Mac mini, as well as updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, both with faster variants of the M2 chip. These computers may also be announced later this month.