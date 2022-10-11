Apple said to release iPadOS 16 on October 24th

Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman on Monday evening tweeted that Apple’s iPadOS 16 – version 16.1 specifically (there will be no public release of iPadOS 16.0) – is on track to be released the week of October 24th “barring any new bugs or issues.”
iPadOS 16.1 is on track to be released the week of Oct. 24th — barring any new bugs or issues. Apple has historically held launches the week of its earnings calls in October.
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 10, 2022
Gurman also notes that the update may hint at new products coming soon. Apple has already scheduled the release of its Q4 2022 earnings for October 27. In the past, the company has launched new products the week of its earnings calls in October.
According to rumors, Apple is expected to introduce at least two new iPad models this month. Earlier this year, 9to5Mac revealed exclusive details about the 10th-generation iPad. The entry-level iPad will get a new design, the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, and a USB-C port. At the same time, Apple has plans to upgrade the iPad Pro with the faster M2 chip.
When it comes to the Mac, the company has also been working on a new Mac mini, as well as updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, both with faster variants of the M2 chip. These computers may also be announced later this month.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, press releases will be raining out of Cupertino within a few weeks!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
8 Comments
I would like a native Weather app, a native Calculator app, and the ability to copy/paste appointments in the Calendar app.
Send feedback to Apple…
Duh. If that worked, we’d have these features ten years ago. I’m just expressing my frustration.
If thousands of people send in feature requests, there is a chance (however remote) that the features are implemented.
If no-one writes to Apple, but just “expresses” on websites like this, there is NO chance.
I have sent in many feature requests and have seen results.
Apple’s Weather app — with a design optimized for the larger display, including immersive animations, detailed maps, and tappable forecast modules — is (finally, natively) coming to iPad with iPadOS 16.1.
https://www.apple.com/ipados/ipados-16-preview/features/
Well said, and many iPad owners agree with this sentiment
Do we know, will Stage Manger for external displays work on launch?
You mean for Christmas displays with the 3 kings and the baby Jesus?
/s…..😉