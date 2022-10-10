Apple releases watchOS 9.0.2

Apple on Monday released watchOS 9.0.2 which includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

watchOS 9.0.2 includes the following improvements and fixes:

• Interruptions to streaming audio on Spotify

• Snooze alarm notifications continue after the alarm is deleted for AssistiveTouch users

• Incomplete syncing of Wallet and Fitness data for newly paired Apple Watch

• Audio from microphone interrupted for some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users

The update can be downloaded now through the companion Watch app on your iPhone via General > Software Update in the My Watch tab. The update can also be accessed via Settings > General > Software Update on the Apple Watch itself.

The Apple Watch requires more than 50 percent power and must be connected to a charger to update.

MacDailyNews Note: For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

