Apple releases watchOS 9.0.2

Apple on Monday released watchOS 9.0.2 which includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.
watchOS 9.0.2 includes the following improvements and fixes:
• Interruptions to streaming audio on Spotify
• Snooze alarm notifications continue after the alarm is deleted for AssistiveTouch users
• Incomplete syncing of Wallet and Fitness data for newly paired Apple Watch
• Audio from microphone interrupted for some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users
The update can be downloaded now through the companion Watch app on your iPhone via General > Software Update in the My Watch tab. The update can also be accessed via Settings > General > Software Update on the Apple Watch itself.
The Apple Watch requires more than 50 percent power and must be connected to a charger to update.
MacDailyNews Note: For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
