Apple releases iOS 16.0.3

Apple on Monday released iOS 16.0.3 which provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone.

iOS 16.0.3 includes the following:

• Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

• Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models

• Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

• Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email

MacDailyNews Note: For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

