Apple releases iOS 16.0.3

Apple on Monday released iOS 16.0.3 which provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone.

iOS 16 delivers the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen with new features that make it more beautiful, personal, and helpful.

iOS 16.0.3 includes the following:

• Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

• Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models

• Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

• Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

